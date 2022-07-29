Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haleon’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of Hold.

Haleon Price Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $7.00 on Monday. Haleon has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

