Hamster 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $87,579.00 (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. Hamster has a market cap of $4.52 million and $87,579.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.86 or 0.00863309 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015693 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.
About Hamster
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Hamster Coin Trading
