Hamster 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $87,579.00 (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. Hamster has a market cap of $4.52 million and $87,579.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.86 or 0.00863309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

