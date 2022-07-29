Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.95

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.95 and traded as low as $3.56. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 58,695 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $153.83 million, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 30,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,629.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 62.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 801,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 308,057 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
Featured Articles
