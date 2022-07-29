Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.95

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.95 and traded as low as $3.56. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 58,695 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.83 million, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $28.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 30,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,629.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 62.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 801,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 308,057 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Articles

