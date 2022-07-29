Haven Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $236,517.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.81 million and $236,517.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,102.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.58 or 0.07188327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00169626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00257773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.00676664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00640591 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005603 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,425,409 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.