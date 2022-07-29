Haverford Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $331.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.44. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

