Haverford Trust Co Buys 4,538 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,551,000 after buying an additional 614,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,620,000 after buying an additional 469,077 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,525,000 after buying an additional 611,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,833,000 after buying an additional 653,918 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after buying an additional 175,243 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $28.90 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.