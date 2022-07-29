Haverford Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $193.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

