Haverford Trust Co Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Haverford Trust Co cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 50,800.0% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 31,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Blackstone by 22.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 166,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,681 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,431 shares of company stock worth $5,714,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.04. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 96.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

