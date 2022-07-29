Haverford Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,660 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

GILD stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

