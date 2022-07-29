Haverford Trust Co Sells 2,055 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSE ET opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

