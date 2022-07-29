Haverford Trust Co Sells 2,344 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.26 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

