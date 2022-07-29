Haverford Trust Co Sells 31,723 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,723 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,542,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,003,000 after acquiring an additional 201,969 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 9.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,865,000 after purchasing an additional 640,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 21.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 383,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,549 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

