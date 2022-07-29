Haverford Trust Co Sells 33,348 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,348 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $126,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,508. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.