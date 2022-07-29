HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $249.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $256.00 to $249.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCA. Cowen decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.68.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $209.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.89.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

