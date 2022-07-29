HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,741 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,441,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average of $147.83. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

