HCR Wealth Advisors Has $399,000 Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Editas Medicine stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $51,758.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,092 shares of company stock valued at $86,233 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

