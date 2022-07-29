HCR Wealth Advisors Invests $220,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,936,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 23,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 13,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $284.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

