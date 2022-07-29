H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Trading Up 7.4%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.51. 808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 223,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Insider Transactions at H&E Equipment Services

In other news, Director Paul Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $152,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,122.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,122.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $216,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,578.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,042 shares of company stock worth $1,181,636. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.