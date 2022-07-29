Head-To-Head Comparison: Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) versus Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Overseas Shipholding Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 3.60 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Overseas Shipholding Group $359.06 million 0.57 -$46.25 million ($0.34) -6.85

Profitability

Imperial Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Overseas Shipholding Group.

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Overseas Shipholding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Overseas Shipholding Group -8.09% -7.19% -2.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Imperial Petroleum and Overseas Shipholding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Imperial Petroleum beats Overseas Shipholding Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

