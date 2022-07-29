Head-To-Head Review: T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) versus TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP)

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) and TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and TOP Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group 5 4 1 0 1.60 TOP Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus price target of $132.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. Given T. Rowe Price Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe T. Rowe Price Group is more favorable than TOP Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

71.8% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares T. Rowe Price Group and TOP Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group 37.64% 33.38% 24.38% TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares T. Rowe Price Group and TOP Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group $7.67 billion 3.58 $3.08 billion $12.36 9.77 TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than TOP Financial Group.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group beats TOP Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

About TOP Financial Group

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers consultancy and escrow agency, currency exchange, structured note subscriber, and margin financing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

