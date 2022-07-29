Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp Trading Down 0.5 %

HLAN stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

