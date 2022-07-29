Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.
Heartland BancCorp Trading Down 0.5 %
HLAN stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.
