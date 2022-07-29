HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $61.45 million and approximately $765.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003001 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000738 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001714 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001935 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

