HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Down 55.3% in July

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,200 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the June 30th total of 685,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 235.5 days.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLBZF remained flat at $49.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.