Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSII. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 0.4 %

HSII opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 15.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,259 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

