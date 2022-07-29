Helium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.41 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $9.09 or 0.00038130 BTC on exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $17.41 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00100524 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018041 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001396 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00236899 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007951 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000576 BTC.
About Helium
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,712,485 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.