Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $224.27 on Friday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.