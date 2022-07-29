Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Down 3.1%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.42. 717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 319,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman bought 3,249 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,971.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2,108.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,994 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3,017.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 569,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 478,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

