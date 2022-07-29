Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Hilton Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

HLT stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.34 and a 200-day moving average of $139.00. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.