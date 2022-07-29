Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide updated its Q3 guidance to $1.16-$1.24 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.21-$4.46 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

HLT opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

