HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Given Buy Rating at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities restated their buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$26.50 price objective on the stock.
HLS Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %
HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$12.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.24 million and a P/E ratio of -26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$11.00 and a one year high of C$20.52.
HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
HLS Therapeutics Announces Dividend
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
