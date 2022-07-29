HNI (NYSE:HNI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

HNI Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HNI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. 1,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,829. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.89.

HNI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HNI by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of HNI by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

