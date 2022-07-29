Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic updated its Q4 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.79-5.84 EPS.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $70.89. 11,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,930. Hologic has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hologic by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Hologic by 3,688.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.