Honest Hits Market Cap of $942,074.18 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. Honest has a total market cap of $942,074.18 and approximately $442.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.49 or 0.00852566 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015647 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001684 BTC.
About Honest
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.
Honest Coin Trading
