Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.6% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.54.

NASDAQ HON opened at $190.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

