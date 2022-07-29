Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.80 EPS.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.74. 83,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,217. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.45.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 297.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 45,114 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 172,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

