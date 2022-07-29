Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBNC opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Horizon Bancorp Increases Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

