Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 935,971 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4,987.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 723,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 709,652 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,345,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after buying an additional 266,517 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

