Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Thor Industries worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Thor Industries stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $83.46. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

