Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,165 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 47,359 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

