Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,729,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $340.12 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $192.38 and a 1-year high of $341.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.15 and its 200 day moving average is $302.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,628 shares of company stock worth $23,779,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

