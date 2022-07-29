Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Hanesbrands worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,963,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,849,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Hanesbrands by 4,672.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 939,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 919,717 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,206,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 757,496 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

