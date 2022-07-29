Hosking Partners LLP Sells 15,365 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 123,246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 381,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RLX opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -1.14. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $270.45 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 38.22%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

