Hosking Partners LLP Sells 285 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,237,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $484.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.18.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

