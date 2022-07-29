Hosking Partners LLP Sells 35,488 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,488 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.18% of Copa worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPA opened at $67.04 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. Copa had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $571.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Copa from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

