Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Gap Down to $22.86

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.86, but opened at $21.84. Hostess Brands shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 2,666 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

