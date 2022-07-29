Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -123.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.26%.

HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 442,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after buying an additional 117,318 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,346,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after buying an additional 89,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

