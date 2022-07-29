Humana (NYSE:HUM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Humana updated its FY22 guidance to ~$24.75 EPS.

NYSE:HUM opened at $484.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $497.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.44.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Humana by 29.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 160.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

