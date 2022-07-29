Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $540.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $535.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $511.44.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $484.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.28 and a 200-day moving average of $439.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $497.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Humana by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Humana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after acquiring an additional 292,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

