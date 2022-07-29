iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$81.00 at National Bankshares

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.45.

IAG stock traded up C$1.95 on Friday, reaching C$70.71. 126,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,923. iA Financial has a one year low of C$58.70 and a one year high of C$85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.03, for a total value of C$65,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,750,557.50.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

