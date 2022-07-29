Ibstock plc (IBST) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ibstock Stock Performance

LON:IBST opened at GBX 203.40 ($2.45) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £826.10 million and a PE ratio of 2,518.75. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 149.63 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 241.60 ($2.91).

Get Ibstock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 210 ($2.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 238.40 ($2.87).

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.